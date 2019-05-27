Man dead after shooting on Parker Street in Springfield

by: Taylor Knight, Ariana Tourangeau

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, there was a large house party going on the time of the shooting, which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Parker Street.

Officers performed first aid and the man was brought to Baystate Medical Center, where he died at 6:30 a.m.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Springfield Homicide Unit is looking into what lead up to the deadly shooting.

