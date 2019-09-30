Man seriously injured in Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was seriously injured in a home invasion in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Walsh told 22News, when officers arrived they found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When our 22News crew arived at the home around 4 p.m. Monday, several police cruisers could be seen parked at 620 Roosevelt Avenue. The Crime Scene Unit truck and Forensic truck were also parked at the home.

An officer with a police dog could be seen circling the property. 22News also saw police placing down evidence markers in the front yard.

There is no word on any possible suspects or arrests.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you new information as soon as it is available.