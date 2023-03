SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to the 0-100 block of Belmont Ave. at approximately 4:05 pm to investigate a report of a shooting.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the victim appeared to be an adult man. He has now been transported to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is still investigating. 22News will update this story when more information becomes available.