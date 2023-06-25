WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a four-day search at Hampden Ponds in Westfield, a body believed to be a missing boater has been recovered.

According to Westfield Fire Chief Patrick M. Egloff, an adult man’s body was pulled from the water by Westfield firefighters just before 11:00 this Sunday morning. “It was very important to all of us that we undertook that process with respect and dignity for the deceased,” he said.

“On behalf of the Westfield Fire Department and all our partner agencies, I want to express our deepest condolences to this young man’s family,” added Chief Egloff. “This is a very sad day, but I hope they can take some comfort in the knowledge that people from across Western Massachusetts supported the efforts to find their loved one.”

Several local, regional, and state agencies coordinated the recovery effort, including the Westfield Fire Department, Westfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee Police Department, Granby Fire Department, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Northampton Fire Department, South Hadley Fire Department, Southwick Police Department, and Western Massachusetts Regional Dive Team. Their efforts were supported by the Department of Conservation & Recreation and the Department of Fire Services.

Mario Santaniello, a professional bass fisherman, assisted the search with his sonar equipment this Sunday morning and played an important role in the search.

A formal identification will be made by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In the case of all unattended deaths in Hampden County, investigations are being carried out by the office of District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni and the Hampden County State Police Detective Unit.