MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A response from Monson Police was prompted Wednesday evening after a car collided with a residence on Cushman Street.

Courtesy of Monson Police Department

According to Monson’s Chief of Police, Steve Kozloski, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a male resident of Monson seemed to have lost control of his vehicle. The car then struck a residence situated at 31 Cushman Street in Monson.

Following the incident, the driver was taken to Bay State Wing Hospital in Palmer. From there, he was then taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he is currently receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Kozloski also added that the driver has been placed under custody due to charges related to operating under the influence and the reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

As authorities are investigating the circumstances, 22News will continue to provide updates as they become available.