CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people are injured following a serious multi-vehicle crash on Chicopee Street Monday night.

According to the spokesperson for Chicopee police, this crash happened in the area of the 600 block of Chicopee Street in Chicopee just before 9 p.m. Monday night. We’re told that two or three vehicles have been involved, and multiple people are injured in what’s being described as a serious crash.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes for the time being. A spokesperson confirming so far they believe two vehicles are involved, but they are investigating the possibility of a third. We will continue to follow this story closely and bring you new information as soon as we get it.