One man shot at Dwight St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Springfield Friday night.

Officers were called to a shooting in the area of the 1700 block of Dwight Street around 10 p.m. Friday night.

According to Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek, a suspect is not yet in custody.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

Dwight Street is currently closed as officers investigate the incident.

No word on when the road will be reopened.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it’s available.