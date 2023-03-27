BOSTON (WWLP) – At Logan International Airport, the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash.

According to Dave Procopio, Massachusetts State Police Director, Media Communications, the crash occurred at 4:59 PM on the Terminal B Lower Roadway.

Upon initial investigation, it appears that a motor coach owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, N.H. struck a man. He sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Troop F of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the scene is still secured. At this time, no further information is being released.