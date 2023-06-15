SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle collided with a pedestrian on the 1000 block of St. James Avenue Thursday afternoon, leading to serious injuries.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, at approximately 4:55 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1000 block of St. James Ave. for a car versus pedestrian crash. The driver remained on the scene.

When our 22News crews arrived, there seem to be visible damage to a broken windshield of the driver’s car. The windshield also appeared to have an indentation.

The adult male pedestrian was subsequently transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The SPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and we will continue to update this story as new information is released.