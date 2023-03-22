CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 8:00 p.m., Massachusetts State Police received reports of a two-car crash on Route 391 in Chicopee on Wednesday.

This crash has led to serious injuries, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Members of the Association applied a tourniquet to the victim to stem blood loss. While the driver of the other vehicle has been arrested and charged with OUI drugs.

The accident still remains under investigation as more charges could be underway. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.