Pittsfield man pleads guilty to heroin distribution charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield on Wednesday admitted to distributing heroin in Springfield federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Eulises Rosado pleaded guilty to six counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin. He will be sentenced on November 19.

Rosado was initially indicted in January 2019 and admitted to selling over 100 grams of heroin to a cooperating witness on six occasions between March and August 2017. On five of those occasions, the court said he sold the drug from his home.

The 51-year-old could spend up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million.