Police respond to a shooting on Farragut St. in Springfield early Saturday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Farragut Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The officers heard gunshots and found one person suffering a gunshot wound. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Detectives Unit is looking into what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to bring you any updates as soon as they become available.