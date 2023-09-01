SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a large police presence on Worthington Street and Bowdoin Street in Springfield Friday evening.

The street is partially blocked off with tape, with officers rerouting traffic. 22News crews were on the scene and could see evidence markers placed along the road, as well as what appears to be a body that has been covered.

Not much information is known at this time, we have made calls to police and have not heard back as of 10 p.m. Friday evening. We will continue to cover this story, and provide updates as soon as we receive them.