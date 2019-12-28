Police searching Chicopee River for two missing children

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are actively searching the Chicopee River for two missing children.

Chicopee Police spokesperson Mike Wilk told 22News, officers responded to 283 Fuller Road Saturday when parents called to report their missing children.

According to Wilk, the parents said the two kids were playing in the woods by the river and had not returned home.

Chicopee Police are responding with all available resources including police dogs. Massachusetts State Police have also deployed its Air Wing helicopter to aid in the search.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.