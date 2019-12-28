Child rescued from Chicopee River, search continues for second child

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A child reported missing was pulled from the Chicopee River Saturday evening.

Chicopee Police spokesperson Mike Wilk confirmed to 22News police have rescued one of the two missing children and that child was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Wilk, officers responded to 283 Fuller Road just after 1 p.m. Saturday when parents called to report their missing children.

The parents said their two kids were playing in the woods by the river and had not returned home.

Chicopee police responded with all available resources including, police dog units and water craft and ice-rescue equipment. Massachusetts State Police have also deployed its Air Wing helicopter to help aid in the search.

According to the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page, rescue crews cleared the scene after 9 p.m. Saturday will resume their search Sunday morning.

Police will remain on scene overnight.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.