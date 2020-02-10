Residents evacuated after Holyoke apartment roof partially collapses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents were forced to evacuate their Holyoke apartment building after its roof partially collapsed Sunday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, police and fire crews responded to an apartment building located at 145 Essex Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate collapsing bricks.

Residents in the apartment have been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.