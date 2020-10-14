Rev. William Byrne named new bishop for Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Washington, D.C. priest who has gained attention well beyond his archdiocese for his writings and YouTube videos has been chosen by Pope Francis to serve as the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.

Rev. William D. Byrne has been selected to serve as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, which serves Catholics in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties.

According to a news release from Diocese spokesman Mark Dupont, Byrne is 56 years-old and has held a variety of positions in the Washington Archdiocese. These include serving as chaplain at the University of Maryland, teaching at a seminary, and starting a special ministry to Catholic members of Congress while serving as a pastor of St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill.

He is perhaps most well-known outside Washington for his “5 Things with Father Bill Byrne” YouTube video series, which explain Catholic teachings, as well as discuss everyday life issues. Byrne is also a columnist. His works have been developed into a book, also called “Five Things with Fr. Bill,” which is to be released on Thursday by Loyola Press.

Byrne will officially become Bishop of Springfield during a Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral on December 14.

The office of Bishop of Springfield has been vacant since former Bishop Mitchell Rozanski was named Archbishop of St. Louis earlier this year.

We are expected to learn more about Bishop-Elect Byrne during a news conference at 10:00 Wednesday morning.