Route 141 reopen after deadly accident in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 141 has reopen after a deadly two-car accident in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News one man was killed in the head-on crash, which happened in the area of the nursing home on Route 141.

Cavagnac said the woman driving the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police shut down Route 141 while the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team investigated what happened. No names have been released.

