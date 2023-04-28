WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Numerous Massachusetts State Police personnel are searching in Westhampton for two missing 11-year-old girls who did not return home from school Friday.

According to Mass. State Police, the two girls were last seen at 3 p.m. Friday, walking from towards the area of a gravel pit in the area of Perry Hill Road. MSP patrols, K9 teams, and detectives, and their Air Wing, are currently on scene or are deploying for the search operation.

State police are asking that anyone who sees a young girl or girls, or any items that may be connected to a young girl in the Perry Hill Road area in Westhampton, to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, and 22News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.