Section of Morgan Rd. in West Springfield reopened after gas leak

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Morgan Road in West Springfield has reopened after a gas leak in the area Thursday morning that forced almost a dozen homes to be evacuated.

“It’s pretty overwhelming. It’s a pretty scary thought,” said Nancy Brici, who was in West Springfield visiting her mother. “It’s kind of scary because you don’t know what’s gonna happen. Because if they evacuate her, where would my mother go?”

Crews were doing work on a water main on Morgan Road Thursday morning when they hit a gas line, causing a leak and forcing 11 homes to be evacuated, according to West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino.

The 9 people who had to be evacuated, many of them elderly, were brought to the Irish Cultural Center right down the street to wait it out.

“Some of the older ones were cold and scared,” said Sean Cahillane, the president of the Irish Cultural Center. “We gave them coffee and sandwiches, and turned on the gas heaters for them.”

They were let back into their homes after about 90 minutes.

“Once the repair was made, we went back, and metered all the homes, made sure they were clear of any gas,” said Manchino.

The road was closed from Piper Road to Circle Drive while crews worked, but has since reopened.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.