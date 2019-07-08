One man dead after single car crash in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is dead after a serious motor vehicle accident Sunday evening on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham Police Captain Edward Lennon told 22News crews responded the area of 310 Three Rivers Road around 6 p.m. Sunday evening for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When crews arrived they found a single vehicle at the crash site.

Captian Lennon said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man who sustained serious injuries was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

Wilbraham Police said the road will remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.