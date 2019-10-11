Part of Route 20 in Brimfield closed after deadly two-car accident

1  of  3
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly accident has closed a section of Route 20 in Brimfield.

Massachusetts State Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Brimfield police, Route 20 is closed at Holland Road until further notice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time. 22News will continue to update this story once new information becomes available.

