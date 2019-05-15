Shooting led to two-car crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting that led to a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue late Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the occupants of one of the cars involved in the accident said someone in a different car was shooting at them and drove off.

The car being shot at then crossed over the center lane and collided with a third uninvolved vehicle. The driver of that third car was taken to Baystate Medical Center with possible injuries.

Walsh said no one was struck by the gunfire, but police did find shell casings.

A section of Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield was temporarily closed due to the accident and investigation.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News, four schools in the area were also temporarily on lockdown for a short time as a precaution.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.