SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As a result of advancements in surgical procedures at Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, fewer patients are admitted for inpatient Pediatric Services, which prompted the hospital to convert to an outpatient clinic model to better serve their patients and fulfill their charitable mission.

Shriners’ Hospitals for Children’s transition to a clinic model will not affect the current outpatient services, except that ambulatory surgery will no longer be offered in the clinic.

In order to comply with all applicable regulations, the hospital will work with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Shriners Hospital for Children issued a statement saying, “we are committed to our mission of providing the highest quality care for children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative environment, to provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals, and to conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families regardless of the ability of a patient or family to pay. We look forward to providing services in Springfield under the outpatient clinic model while facilitating inpatient care for our patients.”