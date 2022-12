SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked to put out an early morning fire at an apartment building in the city’s North End.

According to Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire was at 5 Osgood Street. Our 22News crew could see smoke coming from the building and one person being wheeled on a gurney into an ambulance.

Nearby Main Street was closed for a time while firefighters worked, and Osgood Street remains shut down to traffic.