SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire crews are working to put out a large fire on American International College’s (AIC) campus Thursday evening.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were sent to 1000 State Street just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, for a working fire at AIC. The body of the fire seems to be located at Courniotes Hall, which is attached to the Lissa Building.
Springfield Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte confirmed with 22News that crews are actively operating on second alarm, and the building is an academic hall. Piemonte said that there were no injuries and they are currently investigating whether this fire was caused by a lightning strike or not, we will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
