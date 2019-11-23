One person dead after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a house fire in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Teatrault told 22News, firefighters responded to a house fire at 125 Yale Street.

When 22News crews arrived heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the two-and a-half story wooden structure.

Teatrault said the house currently has no official residents, but one person was inside when it caught fire. That person died as a result of the fire.

Firefighters are still working to bring the fire under control.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you any updates as soon as more information becomes available.