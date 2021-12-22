Springfield Police arrests man in connection to Mill Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau investigation has led to an arrest in regard to Monday afternoon’s shooting on Mill Street.

According to the news release provided by Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m. Springfield Police Officers went to Mill Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. When officers got there they found a man suffering from multiple gunshots. The officers gave the man first aid until he was taken to Baystate. He suffered serious life threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau’s investigation found that an argument occurred and multiple people had started fighting. During the fight an individual pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. Detectives identified the suspect as 41-year old Sean Alexander. On Monday afternoon detectives requested and were issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sean Alexander of Springfield is charged with: