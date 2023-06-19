SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 600 block of State Street at about 5:05 p.m. Monday evening.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers located an adult man gunshot victim who was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. When 22News crews arrived we could see officers blocked off both State and Stebbins St.

The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate this incident. 22News will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.