Springfield police investigating alleged shooting on Marlborough St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an alleged shooting in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

A 22News crew followed up on a report of a shooting at 32 Marlborough

Street just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Crews captured video showing police investigating the area. A driver’s vehicle window was also shattered and a bullet hole could be seen in between the front and rear door.

Information is limited at this time.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.