Springfield Police investigating shooting on White Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Detectives are investigating after receiving reports of a gunshot victim taken to a nearby hospital.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, police were called to an incident on the 100 block of White Street just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Walsh said the victim was privately driven to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.