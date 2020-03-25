Springfield shooting victim has died; Suspect charged with murder, several other crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot outside a commercial building at the corner of Carew and Chestnut Streets in Springfield last week has died. A suspect has been arrested in connection with his murder and various other crimes.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the victim was transferred from Baystate Medical Center to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he passed away Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Isaiah Taylor has been charged with the victim’s murder. He is also the suspect in the shooting on Clifton Avenue Tuesday morning, in which a man was seriously injured. Walsh said the victim of that shooting remains in intensive care at this time.

Walsh said Taylor was taken into custody Tuesday after a car he was riding in was pulled over following the Clifton Avenue shooting. Walsh said he was identified as responsible for the shooting on Clifton Avenue, and a firearm was recovered nearby on Wilbraham Road.

Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Wednesday on the following charges:

March 16 shooting: Murder

Arrest warrant March 16 shooting: Firearm-armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging firearm within 500 ft of a building

March 24 shooting: Firearm-armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging firearm within 500 ft of a building, possession of a large capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, giving a false name to a police officer

March 19 incident arrest warrant: Firearm-armed carjacking

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon- motor vehicle (February 23 incident)

October 27, 2018 incident default warrant: Possession of a firearm without a FID card, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest

His photo will be released after his arraignment.

