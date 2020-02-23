One person injured, five displaced after Monson house fire

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is injured and five people are displaced after a house fire had closed an area of Beebe Road in Monson Saturday evening.

Monson Fire Department Interim Chief Brian Harris told 22News that firefighters responded to a reported basement fire at 4:06 p.m.

Chief Harris said the fire was contained to the basement but it was extensively damaged by smoke. One person injured was sent to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Drivers were advised to avoid Beebe Road as crews responded to the house fire.