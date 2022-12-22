BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–A fire in Brimfield Thursday night has surrounding fire departments providing additional support.

The towns of Warren and Monson announced on their social media that trucks have been sent to assist with a fire on Third Street in Brimfield.

A third alarm has been struck, which means triple the amount of firefighters and equipment have been requested to help with the effort.

22News has a crew at the location and will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.