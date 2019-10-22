‘Suspicious incident’ confirmed at Bradley International Airport

Breaking News
Threat made against aircraft at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut Airport Authority confirmed a suspicious incident that took place at Bradley International Airport Tuesday morning.

Statement from Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon:

“We can confirm that the Connecticut State Police is investigating a suspicious incident involving an American Airlines flight at Bradley International Airport. However, the airport is open and there are currently no impacts to other flights.”

Kevin Dillon

A passenger told 22News people were originally deplaned off of flight 2805 then quarantined in a gated area while officers, as well as a police dog, were inspecting passengers.

