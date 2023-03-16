Update: Massachusetts State Police say that a tractor-trailer involved in the crash allegedly fled with sustained damage to its passenger side fuel tank. The woman that was hit in her Honda Sedan was a 61-year-old from Longmeadow, who now has faced serious injury to her arm.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a tractor-trailer that allegedly left a multi-vehicle accident on I-91 northbound Thursday.

Police say the tractor-trailer struck a Honda Sedan and sent it into the median. This impact created damage to the Honda and injured the driver. The driver is known as a 61-year-old Longmeadow woman, who now has suffered a serious injury to her arm.

Police describe the tractor-trailer to have sustained damage to its passenger side fuel tank and caused a large spill on the highway that went into the Connecticut River waterway. Witnesses that were in the area said that the tractor-trailer had been pulling a white or silver trailer.

However, a description of a cab that was also involved could not be determined. According to the Police, the cab should have damage to the passenger’s side and a ruptured or damaged passenger-side fuel tank.

According to MassDOT, the fuel spill on I-91 northbound closed the two left lanes of traffic and the MGM ramp while crews clean up. I-91N in Springfield reopened at around 1:30 p.m. after the MassDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency led an extensive cleanup of the spill for about three hours.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to contact the State Police-Springfield Barracks at 413-736-8390.