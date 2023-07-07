A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fatal motorcycle crash on I-91 in Springfield has left a 23-year-old man from Springfield dead.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2018 Jeep SUV and a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

According to State Police- Springfield Barracks, the motorcycle was traveling southbound on I-91 when it collided with the rear of the SUV. The impact resulted in the ejection of the motorcycle’s operator, who then collided with a stationary post.

The operator of the motorcycle succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash, despite immediate response from troopers of the State Police- Springfield Barracks with assistance from MassDOT and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and being conducted by the State Police-Springfield Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.