GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Fire crews were called to the area of Five Corners for a two-car motor vehicle accident.

Granby Fire told 22News that there were no reported injuries. Delays are expected as MassDOT repairs a broken traffic light at the intersection of Pleasant Street and West State Street.

No word yet on the cause of the accident. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.