Three hospitalized after police involved crash in Warren

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people and an officer were taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash involving a police cruiser in Warren.

According to Warren Police and Fire, emergency crews were called to a report of a multi-vehicle crash at 2006 Main Street just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Warren Police cruiser and a civilian vehicle were involved in the crash.

Two people from the vehicle and the officer were taken to a local hospital and were later released.

Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and an accident reconstruction team are looking into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information become available.

