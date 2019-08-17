Two officers seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two Deerfield police officers were injured overnight Saturday after they were hit by a vehicle, that police say was being driven by a drunk driver.

Deerfield police said Officers Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges were struck by a car on Greenfield Road near Child’s Cross Road around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The two officers were hit on the side of the road, where they just arrested another driver for OUI.

Both officers were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be okay.

State Police were called in to assist and arrested the driver that hit the two officers.

The driver is being charged with hitting the two officers, hitting a marked police cruiser and driving under the influence of drugs.

Whatley Police and South County EMS were also called to assist in the incident.

The driver will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.

The driver’s identity has not been released.