DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Upper Road in Deerfield is closed at this time due to a large brush fire that has been confirmed along the train tracks.

According to Deerfield Police and Fire Department Spokesperson, Adam Sokoloski, the fire is about 35 acres and partially contained. No injuries or damage to homes has been reported. Deerfield Fire and multiple mutual aid companies are operating in the area of Upper Road near Hawks Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and 22News is covering the story and will continue to update as soon as additional information is released.