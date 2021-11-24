Verdict reached in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

FILE – This combination of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows, from left, Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

BRUNSWICK, Georgia (WWLP)– Travis McMichael was found guilty on all 9 counts in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMicheal was accused of shooting and killing Arbery on February 23, 2020. The jury issued guilty verdicts on the counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

His father, Greg McMichael was found guilty on 8 of 9 charges, including felony murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., a bystander who videotaped the encounter was found guilty in 6 of the 9 charges against him, including felony murder.

All three men have been indicted on federal hate crime charges. That trial is expected to begin in February.

22News will continue to follow this developing story as more information becomes available.