Victim of shooting on Wilbraham Road in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gunshot victim that was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Wilbraham Road in Springfield Wednesday afternoon has died.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the man succumbed to his injuries at Baystate Medical Center Wednesday night.

Walsh said around 5:10 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Wilbraham Road where they located a man suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Baystate.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. If you have any information you are asked to anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, typing SOLVE, and your tip.