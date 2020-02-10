Breaking News
Wales man dead after logging truck crash in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wales man is dead after crashing into a gully off the highway in Stockbridge Sunday morning.

According to State Police, troopers received reports of a crash on I-90 Westbound in Stockbridge just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a logging truck had drove off the left side of the highway and crashed into a gully in the median.

State Police identified the driver of the truck as, 73-year-old Roger F. Tetreault, of Wales. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detective units assigned to Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

