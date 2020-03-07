Wales man killed after crashing car into utility pole

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is dead after crashing his car into a utility pole in Wales Saturday morning.

According to State Police, troopers were called to a single car crash on Hollow Road just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found a car crashed into a utility pole.

Police identified the driver as a 44-year-old Wales man. He was taken to Wing Memorial Hospital in Palmer where he was pronounced dead.

The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

State Police, Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section are looking into the cause of the crash.

