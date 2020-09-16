Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouelette, 42nd Aerial Port Squadron member, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, died in a single all-terrain-vehicle non-combat related accident on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 14. (Courtesy photo)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — A deployed U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman assigned to Westover Air Reserve Base has died from non-combat injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident while deployed at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.

The death of Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette on September 14 was confirmed by Col. Craig C. Peters, 439th Airlift Wing commander. Ouellette, 23, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was assigned to the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron.

“Ronald was a valued member of the Patriot Wing and there are no words that can heal the pain his loss brings,” Peters said. “We consider every Airman, civilian and dependent part of the team that makes all we do in the defense of our nation possible. The loss of our own, or any service member, is never easy. During this difficult time, our priority is to do all we can to lift and support his family, friends, fellow Airmen in his squadron and loved ones who are struggling.”

The accident is under investigation.