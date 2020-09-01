Windsor Locks police: Man charged with murder of his mother in deadly stabbing

The video above is from a previous newscast.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is locked up on murder charges Monday after a deadly stabbing of a woman in Windsor Locks.

Police say they got a call around 1 p.m. Monday from a person reporting that he had just allegedly killed his mother in a home at 6 John Street.

Police reached the residence and found a woman, identified as 60-year-old Barbara Landry, unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from fatal knife wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the caller was related to the victim. Barbara Landry was the mother of the suspect, Kevin Landry.

Landry was arrested and charged with the murder of his mother. He was held on a $1.5 million dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Investigation is ongoing.