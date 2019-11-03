Woman killed in Springfield rollover crash, identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman who’s car rolled over in Springfield Saturday evening, has died.

According to State Police, crews responded to I-291 eastbound at Exit 3 for a rollover crash around 7 p.m. Saturday.

After their arrival and investigation, troopers determined the driver had left the travel lane on I-291 eastbound off the right side of the highway, rolled over and was ejected from the car.

State Police identified the driver as, 37-year-old Laura J. Ryan of Canton. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The Springfield Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Springfield Fire Department, and MassDOT all assisted on at the crash site.

State Police are still looking into the cause of the crash.