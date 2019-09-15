Woman struck, killed by car in Hadley identified

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The woman who was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning in Hadley, has been identified.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Sara Pepper-Sullivan of Hadley.

Sullivan was struck by a car in the area of 53 Bay Road shortly after midnight Friday. She was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where she later died.

Hadley Police, State Police, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and MSP Crime Scene Services are investigating the incident.

The driver of the vehicle has cooperated with police. No word on if any charges have been issued.

