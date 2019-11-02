1  of  2
Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after rollover crash in Springfield

News
Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are currently on scene for a rollover crash in Springfield Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, crews responded to a single-car rollover accident at I-291 eastbound by Exit 3 just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Capt. Tetreault said the driver, a woman, was ejected from the car following the crash. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Massachusetts State Police have shut down Exit 3 to all traffic as they look into the cause of the crash.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

